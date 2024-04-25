Spice 1 Unveils the Ultimate Hip-Hop Fusion with “Since The Day” feat. DJ Premier, CL Smooth, and Mike Epps!

As the countdown to Platinum O.G. 2 intensifies, Spice 1, the iconic West Coast maestro, drops yet another bombshell to set the rap world on fire. “Since The Day,” his latest focus track, isn’t just a song; it’s a celebration of the culture that birthed hip-hop as we know it today.

Teaming up with none other than the legendary DJ Premier, the smooth stylings of CL Smooth, and the comedic flair of Mike Epps, Spice 1 concocts a musical masterpiece that transcends time and genre. With each verse dripping with authenticity and every beat pulsating with raw energy, “Since The Day” pays homage to the roots while propelling the genre forward into uncharted territory.

Spice 1 himself declares, “Since The Day” encapsulates the essence of my Platinum O.G. trilogy. It’s about uniting the voices and visionaries who paved the way for hip-hop’s evolution.”

- Advertisement -

Prepare yourselves for an auditory journey like no other as Spice 1 unleashes “Since The Day,” available now on all streaming platforms. Get ready to witness history in the making, as Platinum O.G. 2 promises to be nothing short of legendary. Are you ready to experience the revolution?

Platinum O.G. 2 TRACKLISTING:

Since The Day FEAT DJ Premier, CL Smooth & Mike Epps

Gangsta Shhh FEAT Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross & Q Bosilini

Sway Speaks On Bay Area History FEAT Sway Calloway

Projects FEAT Treach & K-Rino

Crumbs With Bums FEAT Conway The Machine

Sway Speaks Impact

How Long FEAT Nawfside

Deuces In The Sky FEAT MC Eiht &Worldwide

Not Easy FEAT Devin The Dude, Nawfside & Lee Royal

Sway Speaks Importance

Thriller FEAT Tela, Q Bosilini & Nawfside

Come Out With Me FEAT Bushwick Bill & Q Bosilini

Houston To The Bay FEAT Paul Wall, Lil Flip & Lashae Love

Sway Speaks Industry Influence

Real G’s 2 FEAT KXNG Crooked, Domino & B-Legit

Henny Out The Bottle FEAT Hussein Fatal, C-Bo, Nawfside & James Boogie

Sway Speaks Spice 1 The Legend

Yesterday FEAT MAC, Fiend, Mr. Serv-On & Q Bosilini