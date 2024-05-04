Speed House Fusion: CHYL, Trip Trop, and Britt Lari Unleash ‘Nite Mode’

Speed house producer CHYL today joins forces with burgeoning duo Trip Trop and multi-faceted artist Britt Lari for the addictive record, “Nite Mode,” on Monstercat Uncaged.

Opening with mysterious and adventurous beats, the energetic collaboration that makes up “Nite Mode” is the perfect fusion of all artists’ sounds, crafted with CHYL and Trip Trop’s unique stylings and Britt Lari’s captivating vocals leading the way. The artists aimed to evoke the sensation of night driving, urging listeners to embrace the present moment, amidst the pressures of constant validation and self-assertion.

CHYL lives up to her slogan “We go fast,” with adrenaline-pumping records fueled by high-octane drops, embodying the very essence of speed house. With her internet humour and automotive-inspired aesthetic, she is not one to miss. CHYL stands out with her eclectic sets at events and venues such as HARD Summer, COUNTDOWN, EDC Las Vegas, Monstercat Compound, The Shrine (opening for Dr. Fresch), and her debut New York City headline show at Mercury Lounge last month. With records synced in Rocket League, recognition from Grammy and Forbes, and tastemakers including Steve Aoki, k?d, and HABSTRAKT, she’s poised to speed to the top.

Rising DJ and producer duo Trip Trop recently entered the scene with addictive records that have gained the attention of heavyweights such as Excision, Krewella, Flosstradamus, and JSTJR. They combine classic trap elements with fresh spins of heavy bass and melodic drops. Their SoundCloud “Trip Trop Twists” have further catapulted them into the spotlight, with viral remixes including Ray Volpe’s “Laserbeam” and Dombresky’s “Wait.”

Peruvian-born, LA-based artist Britt Lari wears many hats, from producing records, to recording and writing toplines. With airplay from KISS FM to SiriusXM Chill and syncs on TV shows like Queer as Folk, she’s become an in-demand collaborator in the electronic music circuit – working with names such as Blanke, Level 8, CloZee, and Foxela (on the Monstercat record “No Rules”). Growing her name as a solo artist with records like “Say My Name,” she is certainly one to watch. Fans may also recognize her project BIMINI, where she fuses her stunning vocals over warm, ethereal instrumentation and LoFi production – taking inspiration from ODESZA and RÜFÜS DU SOL.