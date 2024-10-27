British disco-pop sensation Sophie Ellis-Bextor is back with a bang, debuting the vibrant music video for her latest single, “Freedom of the Night,” a track that captures her signature blend of infectious beats and irresistible energy. Released via Decca Records, this single reunites Sophie with legendary music producers Biff Stannard and Shura, alongside fresh collaborators Chris Greatti and David Wrench. Together, they’ve created a track that revives the disco-pop essence her fans adore, with a modern twist.

The music video, directed by Sophie Muller, was shot at the historic Rivoli Ballroom in London and showcases Sophie as a fierce, dedicated “dance mom” in a high-stakes dance-off. The storyline draws inspiration from her legendary “Murder on the Dancefloor” video, adding a layer of nostalgia that celebrates Sophie’s illustrious career. A captivating solo dance by Sophie—choreographed by Polly Bennett and featuring a cameo from a Strictly Come Dancing pro—adds to the high-energy visuals that make the video unforgettable.

Ellis-Bextor explained, “Freedom of the Night” is about embracing music as a release, a return to the joy and abandon of dance. For fans of her iconic “Murder on the Dancefloor,” this track is a reminder of why her music remains timeless. As Sophie gears up for her 2024 UK tour, this single marks a new era, with “Freedom of the Night” leading the charge.

Watch Video on top.