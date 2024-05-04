Greek Edition

Soothing Summer Sounds: DVBBS and Boaz van de Beatz Bring 'Warmth'

Get Ready for a Musical Journey Filled with Euphoria and Connection

By Hit Channel
In
Dance / EDM

The summer anthem you’ve been craving for is finally here! “Warmth,” the new single by the chart-topping duo DVBBS and producer Boaz van de Beatz, featuring Jono Dorr, is more than just a song – it’s a sonic journey that promises to envelop you in euphoria.

Imagine soulful vocals, uplifting melodies, and a euphoric drop that will have you swaying with a smile at your next big event with best friends or a significant other. This isn’t just a release; it’s an invitation to embrace the warmth of connection, be it a cherished memory or a loved one’s touch.

So, put on your dancing shoes and get ready to be drawn in by the track’s irresistible production and positive vibes.

“Warmth” follows DVBBS’ latest hit “Let You Down” with Gabry Ponte and Sofiloud, and serves as a promise for an amazing festival season ahead.

“We wrote ‘Warmth’ in the winter & now that the seasons are changing and we get to finally share this piece of art with the world, is really special to us. We hope you enjoy our new record and it brings some great memories to your summer 2024” – DVBBS

