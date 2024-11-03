Snoop Dogg Calls Tom Petty Collab a ‘Weed Song’ and Teases Eminem & 50 Cent Track as a ‘Real Street Record’ on New Album Missionary

Snoop Dogg is gearing up for the highly anticipated release of his latest album, Missionary, and has recently dropped exciting new details about the project. In an exclusive performance in Times Square to launch Fortnite Chapter 2, Snoop hinted that several tracks from the album might feature in the game’s upcoming season. The Long Beach icon’s Missionary album is set to release on December 13 and promises a lineup of collaborations with artists spanning genres and generations.

Two standout tracks from the album have particularly captured fans’ attention: “Last Dance With Mary Jane,” featuring country singer Jelly Roll and sampling Tom Petty, and “Gunz n Smoke,” a high-energy collaboration with hip-hop heavyweights 50 Cent and Eminem. While Snoop jokingly admitted that the cannabis-themed “Mary Jane” might not make it into Fortnite due to its subject matter, he believes “Gunz n Smoke” is perfect for the gaming environment, given its gritty vibe and his custom Fortnite map designs.

“It’s a real street record,” Snoop told Variety. “It fits perfectly with the things I’m doing in the game.” The Fortnite remix also brings together artists like Ice Spice and includes contributions from the estate of the late Juice WRLD, creating a mix of hip-hop icons past and present.

Outside of his music and gaming ventures, Snoop has teased a new film project inspired by his love for Planet of the Apes but with a playful twist. Though he hasn’t disclosed the storyline, Snoop hinted, “Imagine it was dogs instead of apes.” This concept builds on his creative ventures, adding to his growing entertainment portfolio after his recent acquisition of Death Row Records.

The Missionary album is packed with collaborations that span genres, including features from Method Man of Wu-Tang Clan, British rock legend Sting, and R&B talents BJ the Chicago Kid and Jhené Aiko, who appears on the newly released single “Gorgeous.” This blend of styles underscores Snoop’s ability to stay relevant and connect with new audiences while maintaining the distinctive style he’s honed since his 1993 debut Doggystyle.

Fans can expect Missionary to drop on December 13, solidifying Snoop Dogg’s place as a genre-crossing icon who continues to innovate in music, gaming, and beyond.