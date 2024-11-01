Snoop Dogg is back with a new single, “Gorgeous,” featuring the sultry vocals of Jhené Aiko, giving fans a taste of what’s to come on his upcoming album, Missionary, releasing on December 13. Produced by Dr. Dre and a powerhouse team of Blu2th, Preach Bal4, and FredWreck, “Gorgeous” seamlessly blends Snoop’s classic West Coast flow with Aiko’s smooth, ethereal hooks, creating a captivating sound that brings a modern twist to his iconic style.

As the second full album collaboration between Snoop and Dr. Dre since Doggystyle, Missionary marks a reunion of hip-hop’s most legendary duo. From “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang” to “Still D.R.E.,” Dre’s signature production has shaped Snoop’s career, propelling his sound to the Billboard charts for four consecutive decades—a rare feat shared only by icons like Jay-Z and Mariah Carey.

“Gorgeous” also sets the stage for a star-studded album featuring collaborations with Eminem, 50 Cent, Method Man, and even rock legends like Sting and Tom Petty. The single reflects a nostalgic yet fresh West Coast vibe that will resonate with fans old and new, and Missionary promises to be one of the most celebrated hip-hop albums of the year.

As anticipation builds for Missionary, Snoop and Dre’s musical synergy on “Gorgeous” is a perfect tribute to their legacy while expanding their impact on today’s music landscape.

Missionary Track List

1. Fore Play (feat. BJ The Chicago Kid)

2. Shangri-La

3. Outta Da Blue (feat. Dr. Dre and Alus)

4. Hard Knocks

5. Gorgeous (feat. Jhené Aiko)

6. Last Dance With Mary Jane (feat. Tom Petty and Jelly Roll)

7. Pressure (feat. Dr. Dre and K.A.A.N.)

8. Another Part Of Me (feat. Sting)

9. Skyscrapers (feat. Method Man and Smitty)

10. Fire (feat. Cocoa Sarai)

11. Gunz N Smoke (feat. 50 Cent and Eminem)

12. Sticcy Situation (feat. K.A.A.N. and Cocoa Sarai)

13. Now Or Never (feat. Dr. Dre and BJ the Chicago Kid)

14. Gangsta Pose (feat. Dem Jointz, Stalone, and Fat Money)

15. The Negotiator