back to top
Greek Edition

Snoop Dogg and Jhené Aiko Reunite with Dr. Dre for ‘Gorgeous’ – A New West Coast Anthem on the Road to Missionary

With soulful vocals and iconic West Coast beats, Snoop Dogg's new single, ‘Gorgeous,’ paves the way for his highly anticipated album Missionary, set to drop December 13.

By fotismc
In
Hip-Hop

Snoop Dogg is back with a new single, “Gorgeous,” featuring the sultry vocals of Jhené Aiko, giving fans a taste of what’s to come on his upcoming album, Missionary, releasing on December 13. Produced by Dr. Dre and a powerhouse team of Blu2th, Preach Bal4, and FredWreck, “Gorgeous” seamlessly blends Snoop’s classic West Coast flow with Aiko’s smooth, ethereal hooks, creating a captivating sound that brings a modern twist to his iconic style.

As the second full album collaboration between Snoop and Dr. Dre since Doggystyle, Missionary marks a reunion of hip-hop’s most legendary duo. From “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang” to “Still D.R.E.,” Dre’s signature production has shaped Snoop’s career, propelling his sound to the Billboard charts for four consecutive decades—a rare feat shared only by icons like Jay-Z and Mariah Carey.

“Gorgeous” also sets the stage for a star-studded album featuring collaborations with Eminem, 50 Cent, Method Man, and even rock legends like Sting and Tom Petty. The single reflects a nostalgic yet fresh West Coast vibe that will resonate with fans old and new, and Missionary promises to be one of the most celebrated hip-hop albums of the year.

- Advertisement -

As anticipation builds for Missionary, Snoop and Dre’s musical synergy on “Gorgeous” is a perfect tribute to their legacy while expanding their impact on today’s music landscape.

Missionary Track List

1. Fore Play (feat. BJ The Chicago Kid)
2. Shangri-La
3. Outta Da Blue (feat. Dr. Dre and Alus)
4. Hard Knocks
5. Gorgeous (feat. Jhené Aiko)
6. Last Dance With Mary Jane (feat. Tom Petty and Jelly Roll)
7. Pressure (feat. Dr. Dre and K.A.A.N.)
8. Another Part Of Me (feat. Sting)
9. Skyscrapers (feat. Method Man and Smitty)
10. Fire (feat. Cocoa Sarai)
11. Gunz N Smoke (feat. 50 Cent and Eminem)
12. Sticcy Situation (feat. K.A.A.N. and Cocoa Sarai)
13. Now Or Never (feat. Dr. Dre and BJ the Chicago Kid)
14. Gangsta Pose (feat. Dem Jointz, Stalone, and Fat Money)
15. The Negotiator

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Friday, November 1, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved