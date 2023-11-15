Shygirl Drops Electric New Club Anthem ‘Thicc’

Shygirl has just dropped her latest club banger, “Thicc,” marking her first release since the deluxe edition of Nymph.

Teaming up with Cosha and producers Karma Kid and Sega Bodega, Shygirl revealed, “[This was] originally a song we’d made around the same time as some of the album tracks, but I decided to hold this one back.” In a press release, she added, “I’ve enjoyed teasing this one at festivals and shows while still in demo mode for over a year already, with the idea of somehow infusing the energy of the crowd into this final version of the song—‘Thicc’ is fun and carefree and definitely a tease—all the classic traits of club shy infused into one track.”

