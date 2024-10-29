Shawn Mendes Opens Up About His Sexuality at Red Rocks Amphitheatre Concert

On Monday night, during his performance at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado for his For Friends and Family Tour, Shawn Mendes took a moment to discuss his sexuality with the audience. Reflecting on his early start in the music industry at just 15 years old, Mendes expressed how that age prevented him from exploring his identity fully.

Mendes remarked, “There’s this thing about my sexuality, and people have talked about it for so long,” adding that the complexity of sexuality makes it difficult to categorize. He shared his feelings of intrusion when it comes to his personal life, stating that he is still in the process of understanding his identity, just like everyone else.

He continued, “The truth about my life and my sexuality is that, man, I’m just figuring it out like everyone else.” Mendes highlighted the pressure of societal expectations and his desire to embrace his humanity and emotions.

The singer introduced a new song titled The Mountain, which touches on themes of identity and societal perceptions, with lyrics addressing the varying opinions on his age and whom he loves. He explained to the crowd that writing this song felt essential for expressing his truths in a heartfelt manner.

Mendes previously addressed the scrutiny surrounding his sexuality in a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone, where he criticized invasive comments and emphasized that personal identity should not overshadow his music. “Do you like the songs? Do you like me? Who cares if I’m gay?” he questioned.

As Mendes continues his tour, his openness about his sexuality resonates deeply with fans, creating a more intimate connection and encouraging conversations around identity and self-acceptance.

