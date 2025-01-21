SEVENTEEN’s Jun Joins Jackie Chan and Tony Leung in “The Shadow’s Edge”

SEVENTEEN member Jun is stepping into the spotlight with his upcoming role in The Shadow’s Edge, a Chinese crime thriller starring Jackie Chan and Tony Leung Ka-fai. Directed by Larry Yang, known for Ride On, the film explores the intense clash between a notorious criminal syndicate and a determined police force.

Jun will play Hu Feng, a gang member with a troubled past, opposite legendary action star Jackie Chan as a veteran detective and Tony Leung as the film’s antagonist and Hu Feng’s adoptive father.

The supporting cast includes notable names like Zhang Zi Feng, Ci Sha, and Zhou Zheng Jie. While a trailer and exact release date are yet to be announced, The Shadow’s Edge is slated to hit theaters later this year, creating buzz among fans and critics alike.

Jun, a Chinese national, began his career as a child actor, earning accolades like the Best New Actor award at the Hong Kong Directors’ Guild Awards for his role in The Wild Dog. He recently received the Popularity Award at the Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards during the 2023 Busan International Film Festival for his role in Exclusive Fairy Tales.

This marks a significant milestone for Jun, who is currently on hiatus from SEVENTEEN to pursue solo opportunities in China. Pledis Entertainment confirmed his temporary absence in August 2024, stating it was a mutual decision made after discussions with Jun and the SEVENTEEN members.

While SEVENTEEN continues their ‘17 Is Right Here’ world tour, Jun is carving out his path on the big screen. Fans of SEVENTEEN and Chinese cinema eagerly await The Shadow’s Edge and Jun’s powerful portrayal of Hu Feng.

Stay tuned for updates on The Shadow’s Edge release date and trailer. This is a must-watch for action and crime thriller enthusiasts!