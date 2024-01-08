SEVENTEEN and NewJeans Triumph at the 38th Golden Disc Awards: A Night of Music Excellence

In a dazzling celebration of musical talent, the 38th Golden Disc Awards took center stage at the Jakarta International Stadium in Indonesia on January 6. Hosted by Sung Si-kyung and Cha Eun-woo, the prestigious ceremony unfolded to honor the outstanding achievements in South Korean music released between mid-November 2022 and early-November 2023.

SEVENTEEN emerged as one of the night’s biggest winners, clinching the grand prize for the album of the year. Meanwhile, NewJeans claimed the coveted song of the year title, solidifying their positions as the standout artists of the evening. The triumph of these two acts marked a pinnacle moment in an evening filled with stellar performances and recognition.

Adding to the glory, IVE and BTS’ Jungkook joined the ranks of winners, earning accolades in multiple categories for their exceptional albums and songs. Stray Kids, acknowledged as the Global K-pop Artist, added a global touch to the festivities.

- Advertisement -

Beyond the awards, the event showcased a vibrant array of performances, featuring dynamic showcases from rookie K-pop sensations like ZEROBASEONE and BOYNEXTDOOR. The night was a testament to the thriving creativity and talent within the South Korean music industry, setting the stage for another year of musical brilliance.

See the full list of winners for the 38th Golden Disc Awards below:

Album of the Year

SEVENTEEN – ‘FML’

Digital Song of the Year

NewJeans – ‘Ditto’

Best Album

‘MY World’ – aespa

‘Dark Blood’ – ENHYPEN

‘I’ve Mine’ – IVE

‘Golden’ – Jungkook

‘Unforgiven’ – LE SSERAFIM

‘ISTJ’ – NCT Dream

‘FML’ – SEVENTEEN

‘5-Star’ – Stray Kids

‘The Name Chapter: Freefall’ – Tomorrow X Together

‘Youth in the Shade’ – ZEROBASEONE

Best Digital Song

‘Queencard’ – (G)I-DLE

‘Fighting’ – SEVENTEEN BSS (featuring Lee Young-ji)

‘I Am’ – IVE

‘Flower’ – Jisoo

‘Seven’ – Jungkook (featuring Latto)

‘Unforgiven’ – LE SSERAFIM (featuring Nile Rodgers)

‘Ditto’ – NewJeans

‘Let’s Say Goodbye’ Parc Jae-jung

‘Super’ – SEVENTEEN

‘Teddy Bear’ – STAYC

Rookie Artist of The Year

FIFTY FIFTY

ZEROBASEONE

Best Producer

Min Hee-jin

- Advertisement -

Next Generation

BOYNEXTDOOR

Popular Artist

Jisoo

Lim Young-woong

Indonesia Fans Choice Award

Tomorrow X Together

Global K-pop Artist

Stray Kids