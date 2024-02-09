Set You Free: Pink Panda, Benny Benassi, Alle Farben, and Dave Warren’s Rave Revival

Continuing a stellar start to 2024, Cr2 Records introduces a star-studded line-up of some of dance music’s global superstars. Pink Panda, Benny Benassi, Alle Farben and Dave Warren all join forces to create a cover of N-Trance‘s 1995 rave classic ‘Set You Free‘, which famously peaked at No. 2 on the UK singles chart and No. 9 on the Eurochart Hot 100.

Adding to the rave revival, the alchemy of Pink Panda, Benny Benassi, Alle Farben and Dave Warren have melded the vibrance of a classic with a new-age edge that transcends trends and eras. Paying homage to the legacy of N-Trance’s unforgettable hook, this contemporary version of ‘Set You Free’ pulses with a new level of dancefloor heater stature.

Pink Panda – renowned for consecutive entries into the Top100DJs Poll as a result of some superb remixes for Ava Max, David Guetta, Dua Lipa, Meduza and Bruno Mars & Cardi B’s hit record ‘Finesse’ (which hit Beatport No. 1 Dance Chart for five weeks).

Benny Benassi – a Dance music veteran who is most often revered as a pioneer of Electro-Housewith his 2002 club anthem ‘Satisfaction’ and German star producer and Alle Farben, who, with 32 diamond, platinum, and gold awards across Europe and beyond, is regularly showing up at the top of the Airplay-Charts (5x #1 in Germany alone) and topping more than 2 billion streams.

Discussing the collaboration, Pink Panda said: “Working with legends Benny Benassi, Alle Farben, and the incredible Dave Warren on ‘Set You Free’ has been an absolute dream. Released on CR2, this track is not just music; it’s a milestone. It’s a fusion of iconic styles and groundbreaking sounds for Pink Panda in 2024. We’re over the moon to collaborate with such phenomenal talents, creating a track that’s more than just a hit – it’s a statement. Together, we’ve crafted a piece of dance music history. Ecstatic is an understatement!”.