Serbia’s EXIT Festival Unveils Star-Studded Lineup for 2024 Edition

Serbia’s iconic EXIT Festival is gearing up for its 2024 edition, set to take place from July 10th to 14th at Novi Sad’s historic Petrovaradin Fortress. The festival has just announced its first wave of performers, featuring electrifying DJ sets by renowned artists such as Carl Cox, Bonobo, Steve Angello, Sama’ Abdulhadi, Barry Can’t Swim, and Rudimental.

In an exciting twist, EXIT has revealed that Black Eyed Peas and Gucci Mane will grace the stage as live headliners, promising unforgettable performances at the heart of the 2024 event.

Don’t miss out on this musical journey! Stay tuned for additional lineup announcements as EXIT Festival continues to unveil the magic that awaits. For tickets and more information, visit the official festival website.

