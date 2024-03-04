ScHoolboy Q Drops His Highly Anticipated BLUE LIPS Album!

ScHoolboy Q is back with a vengeance! After a five-year anticipation, he has unleashed his sixth studio masterpiece, BLUE LIPS, and it’s nothing short of phenomenal.

With 18 tracks clocking in just under an hour, BLUE LIPS boasts an impressive lineup of guest appearances, including Rico Nasty on “Pop,” Devin Malik on “Back n Love,” Lance Skiiiwalker on “Love Birds,” Freddie Gibbs on “Ohio,” Ab-Soul on “Foux,” Jozzy on “Lost Times,” and Childish Major on “Pig Feet.” And let’s not forget about the stellar production work from the likes of The Alchemist, Cardo Got Wings, Luciano, Tae Beast, Malik, and more.

In between the release of CrasH Talk and BLUE LIPS, ScHoolboy Q has been vocal about his evolved perspective on the rap game. While his previous album hinted at a deeper exploration of his life and career, BLUE LIPS takes it to a whole new level. Here, he confidently asserts his position in the industry, showcasing his growth as an artist and a storyteller. This mindset has allowed him to push boundaries and delve into new musical territories, resulting in a body of work that’s both innovative and introspective.

BLUE LIPS isn’t just an album—it’s an experience. ScHoolboy Q’s definition of BLUE LIPS as being “speechless, especially as the temporary result of shock or some strong emotion” perfectly encapsulates the impact of this project.

