Sam Feldt and Rosa Linn Ignite the Dance Scene with New Single “Heart Like Mine”

Renowned DJ and producer Sam Feldt has teamed up with rising star Rosa Linn for their electrifying new single, “Heart Like Mine.” Released on September 13th, this dance-pop anthem showcases the combined talents of these two artists, creating an unforgettable musical experience that captures the essence of summer’s final moments.

A Collaboration that Transcends Genres

Known for his signature melodic house style, Sam Feldt has consistently pushed the boundaries of electronic music, and “Heart Like Mine” is no exception. With the iconic melody from Coldplay’s “Clocks” woven into the track, the song blends familiar sounds with fresh energy. Feldt’s production prowess, combined with Rosa Linn’s soulful vocals, delivers an infectious rhythm that is both uplifting and memorable.

In an interview about the song’s creation, Feldt revealed the emotional depth behind the project: “It started with a simple vocal idea, and during the process, we realized the melody from ‘Clocks’ fit perfectly. We didn’t expect Coldplay to approve, but when they loved it, that was a big moment for me.” This personal connection to the track is evident in every beat, making “Heart Like Mine” one of Feldt’s most meaningful works to date.

Rosa Linn Shines with Powerful Vocals

Rosa Linn, widely known for her viral hit “Snap” and her participation in the Eurovision Song Contest, brings her distinct vocal style to “Heart Like Mine,” adding layers of emotional intensity. She commented on the collaboration, saying, “I’m thrilled to be part of this project. The lyrics resonate with me, and the melodies are a perfect fit. Sam and I worked so well together, and I’m excited for fans to hear it.”

This pairing of talent has resulted in a track that feels fresh yet familiar, combining elements of house, pop, and emotional storytelling. At a faster BPM than Feldt’s previous releases, the track’s upbeat tempo makes it an instant dance-floor favorite, a celebration of the joy and warmth of summer.

A Perfect End to Summer

“Heart Like Mine” is more than just a catchy tune – it’s a testament to the versatility and creativity of both Sam Feldt and Rosa Linn. The track’s energetic drop and captivating melody ensure it will be remembered long after the summer ends. A live performance in Brooklyn on release day highlighted the collaboration’s success, where both artists wowed audiences with their first live rendition of the song.

Feldt continues to build on his international success, which started with his remix of “Show Me Love” in 2015, solidifying his place as one of the top names in electronic music. Meanwhile, Rosa Linn’s growing prominence as a vocal powerhouse in both pop and electronic music promises even more exciting projects in her future.

