Sam Blacky and Niniola Team Up for New Afro House Single “Ronaldinho”

A Celebration of Afro House and Nigerian Heritage by LA-Based DJ and Grammy-Nominated Artist

By Hit Channel
In
Dance / EDM

Powerhouse LA-based DJ/producer Sam Blacky partners with Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer-songwriter Niniola for their new single “Ronaldinho.” This track celebrates Sam’s love for afro house and Niniola’s rich Nigerian heritage, creating a dynamic and soulful sonic journey.

Sam Blacky has long been known for pushing the boundaries of dance music and breaking genre molds. Her true passion lies in creating globally-inspired, dance-worthy records, and “Ronaldinho” exemplifies this with its undulating deep basslines, percussive instrumentals, and ethereal melodies. Niniola’s vibrant vocals transform the song into a spiritual listening experience.

With the summer festival season heating up, “Ronaldinho” is set to dominate beaches, festival stages, and club dance floors worldwide. The track is out now on Easier Said, a label known for its roster of forward-thinking artists such as Barclay Crenshaw, Life on Planets, Maya Jane Coles, Party Pupils, and Todd Terry.

“As the years have passed, my passion has become more and more integrated with what we know as afro house,” Sam Blacky explains. “When the opportunity came up to work with one of the original, most iconic singers in that realm, all the way from Nigeria, there was no question. I heard what Niniola had done with the vocals for ‘Ronaldinho’ and knew I had to make this song with her. Having someone who is such an amazing storyteller, with such an incredible voice, who has lived this life through and through, brings an entirely different message and meaning to the music.”

“Ronaldinho” is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

Sam Blacky’s forthcoming dates:

May 26 – Brooklyn, NY – We Belong Here
Jun 05 – Los Angeles, CA – Academy LA
Jun 08 – Montréal, QC – New City Gas
Jun 22 – San Diego, CA – Horizon Music Festival
Jun 23 – Long Beach, CA – Day Trip Festival
Jul 06 – Kristiansand, NO – Palmesus Festival

