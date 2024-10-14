Robert Smith of The Cure: Championing Fair Ticket Prices in the Music Industry

A year and a half ago, we highlighted Robert Smith of The Cure as a leading voice in the fight against exorbitant ticket prices. He has repeatedly condemned dynamic pricing—the controversial system that adjusts concert ticket prices based on demand—calling it a scam. Smith has voiced his concerns about the secondary market, where tickets are resold at outrageous prices, and he has worked to reduce ticketing fees, ensuring that The Cure’s tickets remain affordable.

As he promotes the upcoming album Songs of a Lost World, set to release on November 1st, Smith has revisited this crucial topic in recent interviews. In a conversation with The Times, he expressed his shock at the profits made from ticketing, stating, “We don’t need to make all that money.” He has engaged in discussions with his label about keeping prices low, stressing that the only justification for increasing prices would be if the band were in dire straits.

Smith believes that artists should prioritize the concert experience over profit. “If you think you’ll still be around in a year, you want fans to enjoy the concert and return,” he explained. He argued that higher ticket prices don’t benefit the overall experience; instead, fans could spend their savings on drinks or merchandise. By fostering goodwill, artists can create a positive cycle that encourages fans to return. “I don’t understand why more artists don’t think this way,” he added.

While Smith recognizes the ease of advocating for fair ticket prices, he insists it requires determination. He has made it clear that The Cure has never permitted dynamic pricing, describing it as a scam that could disappear if all artists united against it. Unfortunately, he believes many artists hide behind their management, claiming ignorance. “If they say they don’t know, they’re either lying or naive. It’s about greed,” he asserted.

Although he didn’t name specific artists, his comments resonate in the wake of the controversy surrounding dynamic pricing for Oasis tickets in the UK. The Gallagher brothers distanced themselves from the decision, stating they left ticket pricing to their promoters and management, claiming they were unaware of the use of dynamic pricing.

In related news, the Victoria state government in Australia has designated the Gallagher’s Melbourne concerts in 2025 as a “major event,” which means tickets will be protected by anti-scalping laws. This includes regulations that prevent resale for more than 10% above the original price, with significant penalties for violations.