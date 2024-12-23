Rob Halford, Alice Cooper, and Brandon Jenner Join Forces for Holiday Hit “My Christmas List”

Rob Halford, Alice Cooper, and Brandon Jenner Collaborate on “My Christmas List”

Rock legends Rob Halford (Judas Priest), Alice Cooper, and singer-songwriter Brandon Jenner have come together to create the ultimate children’s holiday anthem, “My Christmas List.” A joyous rock-and-roll track, the song now features a delightful animated lyric video that spreads holiday cheer for kids and adults alike.

“My Christmas List” showcases the talents of three iconic vocalists, each delivering their verses with heart and energy. Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford shines with his signature power and precision, while Alice Cooper and Brandon Jenner contribute warm and vibrant performances. The track’s rock-infused rhythm makes it an instant festive favorite.

The accompanying lyric video brings the song to life, featuring an animated version of Alice Cooper sharing a heartwarming holiday message, perfect for children and families.

- Advertisement -

The track is part of the Rock for Children collective’s debut album, Solid Rock Revival, which also includes the song “Freewheelin’” — a collaboration between Alice Cooper, his daughter Calico Cooper, and Slash. Dana Kamide, who penned the music for “My Christmas List,” has created a collection of fun and meaningful songs that blend holiday spirit with rock-and-roll energy.

Rock for Children features an impressive lineup, including Alice Cooper, Calico Cooper, Kamide, Sharon Aguilar-Kamide, Ms. Meka Nism, Recker Eans, Conrad Varela, John David Williams, and Rubén Salas. Proceeds from the Solid Rock Revival album benefit the Norelli Family Foundation and Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers in Arizona, supporting children and teens in need.

Solid Rock Revival has been nominated for Best Children’s Music Album at the upcoming 2025 Grammy Awards, marking another milestone for the charitable music collective.

Additionally, Alice Cooper recently announced a brief run of Winter 2025 U.S. tour dates. Starting on January 31 in Augusta, Georgia, and concluding on February 11 in St. Augustine, Florida, the eight-date jaunt is part of Cooper’s Too Close for Comfort tour.

Don’t miss the animated lyric video for “My Christmas List.” Whether you’re a fan of holiday music or rock legends, this collaboration is a festive treat for all.