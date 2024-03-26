Rinzen Unveils Enchanting Single ‘Déjà Vu’ from Debut Album

Rinzen unveils the spellbinding ‘Déjà Vu’ as the third single from his highly anticipated debut album, “Bend To The Light,” set to drop on This Never Happened. Prepare to be mesmerized by the fusion of dark sci-fi vibes and the enchanting vocals of Molly Moonwater.

Lane 8, the maestro behind This Never Happened, recently showcased it in his latest mixtape, stirring up anticipation. ‘Déjà Vu’ marks Rinzen’s final musical offering before the album’s grand release on April 5th.

The journey begins with Moonwater’s haunting vocals intertwined with glissando bass notes, setting an ominous tone. Rinzen then weaves in a chunky synth melody, elevating the track to new heights. Once again, Sundius’ visionary sci-fi concept shines through, juxtaposing themes of harsh reality with hopeful aspirations.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Rinzen shares, “‘Molly Moonwater’s original demo of ‘Déjà Vu’ was very slow and felt like a ’90s ballad, but I was enchanted by her vocals. I sped up the song to 120 BPM and added a chugging bassline, and suddenly it took on this entire new life. Once I figured out the synth melody, I knew it was going to be a key song on the album.”

Get ready to dive into the sonic universe crafted by Rinzen and Molly Moonwater, where each beat pulses with its own captivating story. Stay tuned for the cosmic journey awaiting you on April 5th!