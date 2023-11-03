Reviving the Dance Classic: Hardwell, DJs From Mars, and Tomcraft Transform ‘Loneliness’ Into A Modern Anthem

Get ready to experience the rebirth of a dance music classic! Dutch superstar Hardwell, the enigmatic spacefaring duo DJs From Mars, and the legendary producer Tomcrafthave come together to reimagine Tomcraft’s iconic 2002 hit, ‘Loneliness.’ Τhis nostalgic musical journey brings three dance music legends together to breathe new life into a timeless classic.

In its original form in 2002, ‘Loneliness’ captured the hearts of dance music enthusiasts worldwide. With its hard bass and driving melody, built around a sample from R&B singer Andrea Martin’s 1999 single ‘Share the Love’, Tomcraft’s ‘Loneliness’ would break into the Top 10 in international singles and club charts in countries such as Australia, Belgium, Germany, even securing the No.1 chart position in the UK.

Now, breathing new life into this classic, the trinity of Hardwell, DJs From Mars and Tomcraft want to transport fans back to the heyday of electronic dance music, adding fresh twists and contemporary vibes to one of the dance music’s most iconic tracks. This ‘Loneliness’ 2023 version promises to be a seamless blend of Hardwell’s trademark mainstage sound, DJs From Mars’ mash-up, electro energy, and Tomcraft, the original mastermind behind ‘Loneliness,’ high-octane grooves.

With the combination of their unique styles, the trio’s revamped version seeks to rekindle the energy that made ‘Loneliness’ an anthem of its era while delivering a sound that resonates with both seasoned dance music enthusiasts and a new generation of listeners. In the build-up to the release date, Hardwell gave the single its world premiere on his newly launched Hardwell On Air radio show, further building anticipation for this new rendition of a track that has left an indelible mark on the global dance music landscape over the past 20 years.

Talking about the collaboration, pioneering dance music figure Hardwell said. “It’s always an exciting journey when reviving a classic like ‘Loneliness’, which is loved by so many fans. The outcome of this new perspective on the track is a fantastic blend of our styles, and I can’t wait for our fans to experience the result on the dancefloor. I think they’re going to love it!”

DJs From Mars, known for their imaginative and genre-blurring approach to dance music, also expressed their anticipation, also expressed their anticipation about the project: “This release is definitely a highlight of our career! A collab with Hardwell, no need to say, it’s an honour cause he’s one of the biggest DJs in the world and such an inspiration for us since day one. Doing this collab on one of our favourite club tracks ever, ‘Loneliness’ by Tomcraft, makes it outstanding for us; we’re super excited about this one!”