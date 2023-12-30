Reimagining Resilience: Christine & The Queens Electrifying Take on ‘Stayin’ Alive’

Greek Edition

Christine & The Queens has infused her unique touch into The Bee Gees’ classic hit ‘Stayin’ Alive.’

The artist showcased the disco gem live at the Cannes Film Festival this summer, and now, a studio rendition is available for streaming, complete with a music video directed by Chris herself.

“Art heals! Brings us all together again and again! Art is the experience of humanity, the joyful boat of the imagination, the fireside where we reinvent together – childhood,” expressed the artist in a press release.

“My masters use art as a magical refuge, and I, in turn, take them along, masked, free of themselves into the sovereign realm of their own dreams.

“Crafted in a few days, in an emergency with fabulous friends, generous strangers, and the inhabitants of the beautiful Venice, this is our heartfelt farewell to 2023. A PUNK gesture for a better future.”

Experience the ‘Chris version’ of ‘Stayin’ Alive’ below:

