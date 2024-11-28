Real Lies Unveil New Single “Loverboy,” Blending Club Beats and Poetic Storytelling

Real Lies Release Hypnotic New Track “Loverboy,” an Ode to London’s Nightlife

London-based duo Real Lies are back with an evocative new single, Loverboy. Known for blending spoken word with electronic soundscapes, Kevin Lee Kharas and Patrick King deliver a track that captures the exhilaration and isolation of city life after dark.

Drawing inspiration from London’s restless Blade Runners—the late-night wanderers navigating the city streets—Loverboy paints a vivid picture of fleeting moments of freedom and connection. “For a few hours, young Londoners can tear free from the grids—the algorithms, the markets, the climate clock—and be who they truly are,” says vocalist Kevin Lee Kharas.

With Balearic-inspired beats and the icy edge of techno, Patrick King’s production sets a hypnotic tone that perfectly complements the song’s poignant lyrics. The track explores the duality of London’s nightlife: a space that’s both thrilling and melancholic, where human connection is craved amidst the chaos.

Loverboy follows Real Lies’ critically acclaimed 2022 album Lad Ash, marking a new chapter for the duo as they continue to evolve their unique sound. The accompanying music video, directed by Galen Bullivant, amplifies the song’s themes with stunning visuals of London at night.

Whether you’re a fan of poetic storytelling or deep, club-ready beats, Loverboy promises to captivate. Stream the single now and step into Real Lies’ hypnotic world of late-night London.