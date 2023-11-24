R3HAB and Pelican Unleash the Multilingual Party Anthem “Loca Loca”

Multifaceted producer R3HAB teams up with European duo Pelican for their new track “Loca Loca,” a multi-lingual party anthem that will heat up any room and any radio airwave, even as some parts of the world are cooling off.

This house gem gives new life to Fly Project’s 2013 hit, fusing groovy, downtempo beats and trumpet instrumentals with sultry, soulful Spanish lyrics.Even if winter is descending where you live, “Loca Loca” will transport you to a Latin paradise where it’s always summer and la fiesta never ends.

The track follows R3HAB’s recent hot streak of “Rock My Body” ft. INNA, which has now amassed over 2.5B radio impressions and 115M+ streams, “Waterfall” with Michael Schulte, which is now #2 on German radio, as well as R3HAB’s collaboration with Tiësto – “Run Free (Countdown)”.

On the other hand, Pelican is known for their breakthrough hits “Summer of 19” from 2021 and “The Bad Touch” with Tribbs from 2022. In addition to that, the duo wrote music for other artists, amassing multiple gold and platinum certifications and having their song “Solo” by Blanka featured at Eurovision 2023’s main contest.

“When the weather cools down, it’s my responsibility to turn up the heat. Pelican and I are pleased to share “Loca Loca,” a nostalgic release bringing back memories of 2010’s summer nights. “Loca Loca” is an emotional Latin-inspired dance track that puts a fresh spin on the catchy hook of Fly Project’s ‘Toca Toca’ as it hits its 10-year anniversary. As the nights get cooler, I hope this tropical sound and colorful energy provides a warm escape”. – R3HAB

“We’re thrilled to announce our new song “Loca Loca.” This is the biggest project of our career so far and we are honored to have this collab with R3HAB. This song holds a special place in our hearts, and we’re incredibly proud to share this with all of you. Stay tuned!” – Pelican

