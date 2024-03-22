R3HAB and FAST BOY join forces on “Electricity”

Introducing a must-listen track, the skyrocketing duo FAST BOY has joined forces with multi-platinum DJ and producer R3HAB on their new single “Electricity“.

This powerful combination of R3HAB and the FAST BOY duo, composed of brothers Felix and Lucas, is a highly anticipated pairing resulting in a new banger that is likely to become a new electronic dance music anthem this year. Infused with a contagious beat and hype energy capable of pulling everyone to the dance floor, “FAST BOY x R3HAB – Electricity” is presented under Virgin Records and is available now on all major digital streaming platforms.

Expected to make waves, the new track remains loyal to each producer’s signature styles. The combination of talents in this collaboration has taken this release to the next level, becoming an exhilarating track that will play on repeat.

- Advertisement -

Exuding talent in this collaboration and presenting an uplifting and dance floor banger, “FAST BOY x R3HAB – Electricity” is poised to become a must-listen and must-dance-to track to ignite the upcoming spring-summer season in the company of these thrilling artists.

FAST BOY continues on a promising path to the top of their game in a skyrocketing and exciting music career. Amassing over 850 million streams across all platforms, and with over 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone, the career of producer, singer, and songwriter brothers include thrilling collaborations with artists such as Tiesto, Öwnboss, Goodboys, Nico Santos, Topic, Ofenbach, among many others. Their hit “Bad Memories”, produced with Meduza, James Carter, and Elley Duhé, has already surpassed one billion streams and received multiple platinum recognitions, including remixes by top artists such as David Guetta and Felix Jaehn. As the cherry on top of their achievements, the duo has also gained over one billion streams combined as songwriters.

Injecting his contagious and unique music style into this track is R3HAB, who has earned his place in the industry with a remarkable career. Maintaining a steady presence in Spotify’s Top 400 most-streamed artists, the DJ and producer also ranked 14th in the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs chart 2023, and his music has garnered over 11 billion streams across platforms. From his breakthrough remixes for Rihanna, Drake, Taylor Swift, Calvin Harris, Sia, Jason Derulo, Ed Sheeran, Tyga, Ellie Goulding, The Chainsmokers, P!nk, to name only a few, to collaborations with the likes of Ava Max, Luis Fonsi, Sean Paul, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Lukas Graham, Icona Pop, the impressive career of R3HAB also includes more than 80 recognitions between diamond, platinum and gold certificates, and global hits like “All Around The World (La La La)” and “Lullaby.”