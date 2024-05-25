Greek Edition

R3HAB and Da Tweekaz Drop High-Energy Anthem “My Girl”

New Dance-Pop and Hardstyle Fusion "My Girl" by R3HAB and Da Tweekaz Now Available for Download and Streaming

Multi-platinum DJ and producer R3HAB teams up with renowned Norwegian hardstyle duo Da Tweekaz for their highly-anticipated collaborative single “My Girl.” This groundbreaking track fuses dance-pop and hardstyle elements, creating a unique sound that has dominated dancefloors worldwide since its preview in 2023. Making their debut collaboration, R3HAB and Da Tweekaz deliver a high-energy production filled with rave-ready beats, perfect for the summer festival season. “My Girl” first captured audiences at Tomorrowland 2023 and has since become a standout track in both artists’ performances. Now, the much-awaited release is available on Tomorrowland Music for fans everywhere.

“After months of perfecting the track on the world’s biggest stages, Da Tweekaz and I are thrilled to share our festival anthem ‘My Girl.’ We premiered it together at Tomorrowland 2023 mainstage, and now is the ideal time to release it ahead of the festival season. The hardstyle energy is more intense than my recent releases, and my fans have loved it. Hope you enjoy it.” – R3HAB

“We’ve been dropping this tune since last summer, and it still gets an amazing reaction every time. With summer approaching, it’s the perfect moment to release this ultimate party starter alongside our friend R3HAB on Tomorrowland Music. We couldn’t be more excited.” – Da Tweekaz

Get ready to experience the electrifying collaboration “My Girl” by R3HAB and Da Tweekaz. Download or stream it now and join the global dance phenomenon!

