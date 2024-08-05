Quavo Teams Up with Lenny Kravitz for New Single “FLY,” Sampling Iconic “Fly Away”

Quavo is riding high in his era of collaborations, having recently released tracks with Lana Del Rey and Peso Pluma. Now, the Migos rapper is gearing up to drop another star-studded single. This time, he’s teamed up with legendary musician Lenny Kravitz for a new track titled “FLY.”

Quavo took to Instagram to preview this imminent release, sharing snippets that feature a prominent sample of Kravitz’s classic 1998 hit, “Fly Away.” The new single, set to be released on streaming platforms this Friday, August 9, promises to blend Quavo’s hip-hop flair with Kravitz’s rock roots.

In the teasers, Quavo raps catchy lines like, “I’m feelin’ the wave / I wanna fly (I wanna fly) / Let’s get geeked, let’s get drunk, let’s get high (Let’s get high),” over the familiar riffs of “Fly Away.” The video clips show Quavo and Kravitz walking confidently toward the camera, with Kravitz’s guitar adding a nostalgic yet fresh touch to the collaboration.

The anticipation for “FLY” has been building since Quavo first posted a black-and-white preview of the track last week, captioning it with, “Flyest in the room u jus passed the moon … Fly’n Soon!!!” He continued to share more snippets from the music video shoot, stirring excitement among fans with each post.

The track’s production has already received praise from industry heavyweights like producer Southside and Chance the Rapper. However, fan reactions have been mixed, showcasing the diverse expectations and tastes within Quavo’s audience.

“Fly Away,” originally a late addition to Lenny Kravitz’s 1998 album 5, reached No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has remained a beloved anthem over the years. Younger fans might recognize the song from its use in a popular Bahamas tourism commercial featuring Kravitz himself.

With “FLY,” Quavo and Lenny Kravitz aim to bridge the gap between generations and genres, offering a unique musical experience that pays homage to a rock classic while injecting it with modern hip-hop energy.

Stay tuned for the official release of “FLY” this Friday, August 9, and prepare to witness the creative fusion of Quavo’s rap prowess and Lenny Kravitz’s rock legend.