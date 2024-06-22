Greek Edition

Purple Disco Machine Teams Up with Chromeo for Electro-Funk Hit ‘Heartbreaker’

Dance Music Maestro Unveils Star-Studded Tracklist for Upcoming Album 'Paradise' Releasing September 20th, 2024

Joining forces once again, Purple Disco Machine and Chromeo deliver another electrifying floor filler with ‘Heartbreaker’. Over the past two decades, Chromeo has crafted an empire of infectious, head-bopping hits, adding a sophisticated layer of electro-funk groove to this collaboration.

‘Heartbreaker’ highlights Purple Disco Machine’s signature blend of captivating disco grooves and dance-floor beats. With over 1.8 billion streams worldwide, a 2023 Grammy win for Best Remixed Recording for Lizzo’s ‘About Damn Time,’ and recognition as the #2 Beatport Artist of all time, Purple Disco Machine remains a dominant force in the global dance music scene.

The recent hit ‘Honey Boy,’ a collaboration with international stars Nile Rodgers, Benjamin Ingrosso, and Shenseea, boasts over 11 million streams and has enjoyed heavy rotation on BBC Radio 2, achieving a Top 10 European Airplay position.

Tracklist for ‘Paradise’ (Out September 20th, 2024):

  1. W.T.P. feat. Metronomy
  2. Beat Of Your Heart x ASDIS
  3. Dirty Pleasures x Lorenz Rhode feat. Jake Shears
  4. Honey Boy x Benjamin Ingrosso feat. Nile Rodgers & Shenseea
  5. Paradisco feat. Dabeull
  6. Paradise x Sophie and the Giants
  7. Bad Company
  8. Contact x Yung Bae feat. TOBi
  9. Can’t Stop Loving You feat. MORGAN
  10. Substitution x Kungs feat. Julian Peretta
  11. Heartbreaker x Chromeo
  12. Something On My Mind x Duke Dumont x Nothing But Thieves
  13. Higher Ground feat. Roosevelt
  14. All My Life x. The Magician
  15. Die Maschine x Friedrich Liechtenstein

Prepare for a vibrant musical journey as Purple Disco Machine’s ‘Paradise’ promises to deliver an array of dance anthems featuring a diverse lineup of talented artists.

