Purple Disco Machine, Benjamin Ingrosso, Shenseea, and Nile Rodgers Drop ‘Honey Boy’

Get ready to groove like never before as four musical powerhouses join forces to unleash the ultimate summer anthem. Fresh off his electrifying Coachella performance, multi-platinum artist and Grammy-Award winning producer Purple Disco Machine has teamed up with Swedish hitmaker Benjamin Ingrosso, global music icon Nile Rodgers, and Jamaican rising star Shenseea to release their eagerly anticipated single, “Honey Boy”.

Combining the infectious grooves of classic funky disco with modern pop sensibilities, “Honey Boy” is set to transport listeners to a realm of pure euphoria with its rhythm, vocals, and driving energy. Benjamin Ingrosso, known for his captivating live performances and Eurovision stint with “Dance You Off,” introduces the track as a special addition to his sets, while Shenseea adds her dynamic vocals to solidify the song’s status as a surefire hit.

Purple Disco Machine, renowned for his nu-disco signature touch, infuses “Honey Boy” with irresistible funk vibes, setting the stage for a collaboration of epic proportions. But the magic doesn’t stop there. In a move to elevate the single to its ultimate potential, Purple Disco Machine enlists the legendary Nile Rodgers to add his trademark iconic guitar licks, taking the track to new heights.

Sharing his excitement about the collaboration, Benjamin Ingrosso recounts the journey of “Honey Boy” from a nightclub in Stockholm to a disco-infused masterpiece. With its catchy hook and infectious melody, the track has evolved into a celebration of disco past and present, culminating in a studio recording that captures the essence of pure musical synergy.

Purple Disco Machine adds his own perspective, expressing his immediate intrigue with the track’s funky vibes and his dream come true in collaborating with Nile Rodgers. As the track gains momentum and anticipation, it’s clear that “Honey Boy” is destined to leave an indelible mark on the global music scene.

With a stellar lineup of talent and a sound that pays homage to disco’s golden era while embracing contemporary influences, “Honey Boy” is more than just a song—it’s a testament to the power of collaboration and the timeless appeal of dance music. So turn up the volume, hit the dancefloor, and let Purple Disco Machine, Benjamin Ingrosso, Shenseea, and Nile Rodgers take you on a journey you won’t soon forget.