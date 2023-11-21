Primavera Sound 2024: A Star-Studded Lineup Returns to Barcelona

The announcement of the Primavera Sound lineup is always a significant event. For its 22nd edition, Primavera takes a step back and returns to the format that made it famous over the past two decades: a single weekend in Barcelona from May 30th to June 1st at Parc del Fòrum, with a free day on Wednesday, May 29th – featuring performances by Phoenix and the closing party, Brunch Electronik, concluding the festival on June 2nd.

Now, let’s delve into the announced names, where, as usual, pop, alternative rock, metal, and electronic genres blend. The headliners include Lana del Rey and SZA, followed by Pulp, Vampire Weekend, Mitski, Charli XCX, Justice, PJ Harvey, The National, FKA twigs, Bikini Kill, Deftones, and Troye Sivan. Additionally, American Football, Arca, La Zowi, A.G. Cook, BADBADNOTGOOD, Hannah Diamond, Nala Sinephro, and Peggy Gou are part of the lineup.

The list continues with Clipse, Mica Levi, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, Beth Gibbons, and William Basinski. Naturally, Shellac will be there, along with Yo La Tengo, Arab Strap, Romy, Disclosure, 070 Shake, Lemon Twigs, and many more artists. Representing Italy, Liberato will take the stage.

- Advertisement -

From today until November 23rd, a registration form for fan sales will be available on the Primavera Sound website, activating on the same day on Dice. The general ticket for the entire festival will cost €265 (plus booking fee), and the VIP ticket for the entire festival will cost €495 (plus booking fee) until tickets are sold out. General ticket sales will open on November 24th at 11 AM.

#PrimaveraSound #MusicFestival #BarcelonaEvents #LanaDelRey #SZA #FestivalLineup #MusicEclecticism #LiveMusic #Concerts2024