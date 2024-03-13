In the enigmatic landscape of modern stardom, Playboi Carti emerges as a captivating enigma, a figure existing in a realm of his own making. Today, amidst the whirlwind of his career, Carti finds himself once again at the epicenter of attention with the release of his latest offering, “Ketamine.”

Amidst collaborations with industry giants like Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign, and electrifying performances alongside Travis Scott, Carti’s trajectory remains as unpredictable as ever. Despite soaring to the top of the charts and gracing prestigious stages, his own career path seems shrouded in chaos.

For months, Carti has teased fans with snippets of his forthcoming album, “I AM MUSIC,” through a series of impromptu releases on social media platforms. Each track, a chaotic blend of raw energy and unfiltered expression, serves as a testament to Carti’s refusal to adhere to conventional norms of music distribution.

“Ketamine,” the latest addition to Carti’s sonic arsenal, embodies the essence of his artistic rebellion. With its haunting beat and frenetic delivery, the song plunges listeners into a world of dystopian frenzy, mirroring the tumultuous landscape of Carti’s own journey.

Accompanying the auditory assault of “Ketamine” is a visually arresting video that further immerses viewers into Carti’s surreal universe. Masked and armed, Carti navigates a desolate house alongside a shirtless guitarist, their frenzied movements echoing the disarray of the music itself.

In this era of uncertainty, Playboi Carti stands as a testament to the transformative power of chaos. With each release, he defies expectations, carving out a space uniquely his own in the ever-evolving tapestry of music.

Witness the madness unfold, dive into the chaos of “Ketamine,” and brace yourself for the next unpredictable chapter in the saga of Playboi Carti.