Greek Edition

Playboi Carti and Travis Scott Drop Lo-fi Gem ‘Backr00ms’

A New Collaborative Hit!

By Hit Channel
In
Hip-Hop

Playboi Carti and Travis Scott have released a new track together. It’s titled “Backr00ms” and comes with a decidedly lo-fi video.

This isn’t the first time the two have collaborated; the last time was on Travis Scott’s “Utopia” for “Fein.” In 2018, Scott rapped with Carti on “Love Hurts,” and in 2017, Carti featured on Scott’s “Green & Purple.”

If 2023 was the year when the Italian audience discovered Scott, 2024 could be, to a lesser extent, the year of Playboi Carti, who is expected to release a new album, possibly titled “Music” (the first since 2020’s “Whole Lotta Red”).

- Advertisement -

Here’s the video for “Backr00ms,” which has garnered nearly three million views in just a few hours and is accompanied on YouTube by dozens of “WE MADE IT Y’ALL!” comments from users.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music newsFollow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Thursday, January 4, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved