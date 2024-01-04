Playboi Carti and Travis Scott Drop Lo-fi Gem ‘Backr00ms’

Playboi Carti and Travis Scott have released a new track together. It’s titled “Backr00ms” and comes with a decidedly lo-fi video.

This isn’t the first time the two have collaborated; the last time was on Travis Scott’s “Utopia” for “Fein.” In 2018, Scott rapped with Carti on “Love Hurts,” and in 2017, Carti featured on Scott’s “Green & Purple.”

If 2023 was the year when the Italian audience discovered Scott, 2024 could be, to a lesser extent, the year of Playboi Carti, who is expected to release a new album, possibly titled “Music” (the first since 2020’s “Whole Lotta Red”).

Here’s the video for “Backr00ms,” which has garnered nearly three million views in just a few hours and is accompanied on YouTube by dozens of “WE MADE IT Y’ALL!” comments from users.