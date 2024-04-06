Pharrell’s Birthday Surprise: Black Yacht Rock Vol. 1 🎶

Surprise drop alert! Pharrell Williams celebrates his 51st birthday with the unexpected release of “Black Yacht Rock Vol. 1: City of Limitless Access.” Available exclusively on BlackYachtRock.com, this 10-track album is a tribute to his Virginia roots, showcasing Pharrell’s signature sound in every song.

Despite the lack of promotion from Pharrell himself, his friends and collaborators are buzzing about the project. Tyler, the Creator took to X to express his admiration, calling “Caged Bird Free” by Virginia Black Yacht Rock a “great song,” while Pusha T shared a direct link to the album on his Instagram stories.

This isn’t Pharrell’s first venture into solo albums, having previously released “Girl” in 2014. Known for dropping surprise releases, Pharrell adds “Black Yacht Rock Vol. 1” to his repertoire of recent hits like “Joy (Unspeakable)” and “Entrepreneur.”

- Advertisement -

Listening to the album feels like tuning into a Pharrell-only radio channel, with tracks like “Richard Mille,” “11:11,” and “Going Back to VA” capturing the essence of his musical journey. Visit the album’s website to access all the tracks for streaming and download. And if you want to stay in the loop for future surprises, don’t forget to join the mailing list for exclusive updates. Happy listening! 🎶