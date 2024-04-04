Peggy Gou announces Debut Album ‘I Hear You’ + New Song

Exciting news for fans of electronic music as Peggy Gou gears up to unleash her debut album, ‘I Hear You,’ on June 7, courtesy of XL Recordings. The Korean-born artist, producer, and DJ has already made waves with her hit singles like ‘(It Goes Like) Nanana‘ and the soulful collaboration with Lenny Kravitz, ‘I Believe In Love Again.’ Now, she’s ready to elevate her sonic journey with a 10-track masterpiece that promises to be nothing short of legendary.

The album’s latest single, ‘1+1=11,’ is a pulsating anthem of togetherness designed to move bodies and souls on the dancefloor. Accompanied by an electrifying music video directed by renowned Icelandic-Danish artist Olafur Eliasson, the track takes listeners on a journey of rhythm and connection.

In describing the project, Gou expressed, “‘I Hear You’ is more than just my debut album. It embodies countless hours of dedication in my journey to create something timeless, and is a testament to the power of listening, to ourselves and to each other.”

Eliasson, who not only directed but also stars in the video, shared his inspiration behind the visual masterpiece, stating, “Dance is transformative! It bends and reshapes our relationship with time and space. By bringing together dance – embodied exploration of space – with colorful shadows, lights, and mirrors, I was able to bring some of the key interests that have long shaped my art into an entirely new context.”

The unveiling of the ‘1+1=11’ video was marked by a sensational party in Berlin hosted by Gou herself, featuring a curated DJ lineup including Spray, fka.m4a, and Matrefakt. The event served as a testament to Gou’s influence and her ability to unite music and art in vibrant harmony.

As anticipation builds for the album’s release, fans can pre-order ‘I Hear You’ now, ensuring they’re among the first to experience Peggy Gou’s transformative sonic journey. Get ready to lose yourself in the rhythm and rediscover the power of connection when ‘I Hear You’ drops on June 7.

‘I Hear You’ tracklist:

01 Your Art

02 Back to One

03 I Believe in Love Again [ft. Lenny Kravitz]

04 All That [ft. Villano Antillano]

05 (It Goes Like) Nanana

06 Lobster Telephone

07 Seoulsi Peggygou (서울시페기구)

08 I Go

09 Purple Horizon

10 1+1=11