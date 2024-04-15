Greek Edition

Patti Smith idolizes Dua Lipa: ‘She’s bold, fun and self-aware’

The rocker signs the portrait of the pop star for Time, which chose the 'Radical Optimism' singer as the symbol of the new list of the 100 most influential people in the world

“She moves with lightness in a heavy world: she is bold, entertaining, and self-aware.” This is how Patti Smith begins the portrait of Dua Lipa.

It’s contained in the new issue of the weekly Time, which has chosen the pop star of Radical Optimism as the symbolic face of the list of the 100 most influential people in the world (see the cover below).

“She expresses herself explicitly but thoughtfully in favor of those who are oppressed and uprooted from home. She has founded an influential platform, Service95, to address cultural issues and humanitarian problems. She believes in family, is grateful to her parents, and supports her siblings.”

“She left home at 15 to pursue her dreams in the field of music. She is motivated, independent, and has a desire to learn. She appeals to future artists to pay attention to the world around them. She is herself, committed to redefining the world of pop. She is Dua Lipa. Dua, Albanian for love.”

“She launched Houdini with the image of a small key on the tip of her tongue. It’s easy to imagine her holding a bunch of keys like that, mistress of her ever-evolving kingdom.”

Patti Smith idolizes Dua Lipa

