Dua Lipa’s Fiery Dance in ‘Houdini’: A Captivating Return to the Spotlight

It’s a red-hot Dua Lipa dancing relentlessly in the new video for “Houdini”, the single with which the Kosovar pop star returns to the scene after the huge success of Dance the Night from the Barbie soundtrack.

Produced by Tame Impala and Danny L Harle, Houdini is the first release from Dua Lipa’s third album, for which a date has not yet been announced. Regarding the lyrics, the pop star stated on Apple Music: ‘The words are a bit cheesy, but there’s a message underneath about understanding each other deeply without feeling guilty about recognizing one’s own worth.’

The video was directed by Emmanuel Cossu, known for his work with Skrillex, The Weeknd, and M83.