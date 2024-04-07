Pamela McNeill is inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame

Minnesota musician Pamela McNeil is experiencing a surge in her career with her induction into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame and the release of her latest single “Boys Lie.” She will join other Minnesota artists such as Bob Dylan, Judy Garland, Prince, and Lorie Line in a dedication ceremony on April 19 and 20 at the New Ulm Conference Center.

Her exceptional talent has garnered attention from industry heavyweight Rafe Van Hoy, who praises her distinctive voice and songwriting prowess, comparing her to icons like Sheryl Crow.

Hailing from Bristol, Tennessee, Van Hoy boasts a remarkable career with numerous Grammy nominations and over 10 #1 records. His recent induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame underscores his significant contributions to the music world.

McNeil’s induction ceremony is scheduled for April 19, 2024, in New Ulm, Minnesota, where she will join the ranks of legendary music figures. Reflecting on this honor, McNeil expresses overwhelming gratitude, describing it as the realization of a lifelong dream.

McNeil’s musical journey has taken her to esteemed venues worldwide, including The Staples Center and The Royal Albert Hall. With seven studio albums to her credit and collaborations with industry giants such as Wynonna Judd and Rick Astley, McNeil’s influence extends far beyond her own performances, solidifying her place in the music community. Her ability to captivate audiences with her storytelling through music has earned her over 900,000 Spotify streams and recognition as a prominent figure in the industry.