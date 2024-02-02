One In A Million: Marc Benjamin’s Dance-Pop Collaboration with Rory Hope #Listen

Dutch artist Marc Benjamin joins forces with British singer/songwriter Rory Hope for his new release “One In A Million“, a dance-pop crossover gem that perfectly represents Marc’s already signature sonic style. The track is a harmonious, heart-warming ode to someone special, complete with uplifting melodies and a deep, euphonious bassline that’s complemented by Rory’s soulful vocal performance.

“One In A Million” is out on Future House Music, a label on which Marc has already released tracks to the tune of 150M streams on Spotify alone. Along the way, he has collaborated with artists such as Laidback Luke, Benny Benassi, officially remixed 6 of Zedd’s singles, and more. Stay tuned for more progressive masterpieces from Future House Music camp, Marc and Rory, coming soon!

Hailing from the Netherlands, Marc Benjamin is a producer and DJ who is constantly moving from strength to strength. He has graced the rosters of acclaimed labels, including Spinnin’ Records, Ultra Records, Universal Music, and Future House Music. His collaborative masterpiece “To The Top” with Fedde Le Grand showcases Benjamin’s prowess as a trailblazer. Notably, his ability to remix and illuminate existing records led to six credits on tracks like “The Middle” and “Happy Now” for Grammy award-winning producer Zedd, securing support slots on Zedd’s multi-city “Orbit & True Colors” album tour. Marc Benjamin’s electrifying performances have reverberated across the globe, gracing stages at Ultra Bali and commanding a five-year residency at Amsterdam’s iconic club Escape. Endorsed by industry titans like Tiësto, Steve Angello, Martin Garrix, and David Guetta, Benjamin’s sonic innovation has resonated with fans and fellow artists alike, solidifying his place as an influential force in the electronic music landscape. One of his magnum opuses, “I Want More,” released on Future House Music, has surpassed an impressive 50M streams on Spotify alone.

Rory’s journey as a music artist started unexpectedly during the pandemic. A classic car specialist by trade, Rory found himself turning to music as a creative outlet and started writing and recording in his bedroom. Little did he know that this passion project would quickly turn into a successful career in the music industry. With his unique vocals and ability to write catchy toplines, Rory soon caught the attention of major labels like Sony and Universal Music Group and had success with his music on their sync libraries for TV and streaming services (“Temptation Island,” “Love is Blind USA,” “Coronation Street UK,” and more). Rory has also worked with incredible producers/writers like Jimmy Harry (Madonna), Jim Irvin (Lana Del Rey), Anu Pillai (Lewis Capaldi), Rationale (Big Wild), Rob Davis (Kylie Minogue), and Johan Gustafsson (Pussycat Dolls), amongst others for pitching to major artists for commercial release. Rory’s first feature release reached over 1,5M streams, and his subsequent releases have amassed over 25M+ streams combined. His music is a unique blend of genres that showcases his versatility as an artist. From upbeat pop hits and emotional ballads to deep house features, it has something to suit everyone’s taste.