Oliver Heldens and Armin van Buuren Ignite Dancefloors with New Single “Freedom”

Dutch electronic music titans Oliver Heldens and Armin van Buuren have teamed up on their powerful new single, Freedom, now available via Armada Music. First premiered at Ultra Music Festival, this track combines Heldens’ bass-driven groove and van Buuren’s iconic trance build-ups to craft a dance-pop anthem that has captivated fans at Tomorrowland, EDC, and beyond. Featuring Sam Harper’s dynamic vocals, Freedom explores the allure of a “situationship” with pulsing synths and euphoric drops that keep listeners hooked from the first beat.

An upcoming “VIP Mix” is also on the way, adding even more intensity to this already electrifying release.