back to top
Greek Edition

Oliver Heldens and Armin van Buuren Ignite Dancefloors with New Single “Freedom”

An Unstoppable Collaboration Blending Dance-Pop and Club Anthem Energy

By fotismc
In
Dance / EDM

Dutch electronic music titans Oliver Heldens and Armin van Buuren have teamed up on their powerful new single, Freedom, now available via Armada Music. First premiered at Ultra Music Festival, this track combines Heldens’ bass-driven groove and van Buuren’s iconic trance build-ups to craft a dance-pop anthem that has captivated fans at Tomorrowland, EDC, and beyond. Featuring Sam Harper’s dynamic vocals, Freedom explores the allure of a “situationship” with pulsing synths and euphoric drops that keep listeners hooked from the first beat.

An upcoming “VIP Mix” is also on the way, adding even more intensity to this already electrifying release.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Sunday, October 27, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved