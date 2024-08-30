Oasis Releases 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Definitely Maybe Out Now!

Oasis fans, rejoice! The iconic Britpop band has returned with the 30th-anniversary deluxe edition of their groundbreaking debut album, Definitely Maybe. This special release coincides with the long-awaited reunion of the Gallagher brothers, who have announced their first tour together in over 15 years.

Originally released in 1994, Definitely Maybe quickly became a cultural phenomenon, achieving the fastest-ever sales for a debut album in the UK. With timeless hits like “Supersonic,” “Live Forever,” and “Cigarettes & Alcohol,” the album captured the spirit of an entire generation and remains as fresh today as it did three decades ago. It’s no wonder Definitely Maybe is the second-most streamed album of the ’90s, just behind Oasis’ own (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?.

The 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition is packed with new content for both new listeners and die-hard fans alike. It features previously unreleased tracks from the band’s original recording session at Monnow Valley Studios, rare outtakes from Sawmills Studios, and a never-before-heard demo of “Sad Song” with Liam Gallagher’s vocals. These tracks have been meticulously remixed by Noel Gallagher and Callum Marinho to ensure they sound better than ever.

In addition to the new music, this edition boasts brand-new artwork from original art designer Brian Cannon and sleeve photographer Michael Spencer Jones. Their fresh take on the album’s visuals breathes new life into the iconic cover, making this release a must-have for collectors and fans.

As if the deluxe edition wasn’t enough, Oasis has also confirmed a massive reunion tour set for Summer 2025. With dates in Cardiff, London, Manchester, Edinburgh, and Dublin, fans are already buzzing with excitement, and rumors of additional worldwide shows are gaining momentum.

Stream the Definitely Maybe 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition on Spotify and Apple Music now and prepare to relive the magic of Oasis as they take the stage once again.