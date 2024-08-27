Oasis Reunion Tour 2025: The Legendary Britpop Band’s Triumphant Return

Oasis fans, the wait is finally over! The iconic Britpop band, led by the legendary Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel, have officially announced their much-anticipated reunion tour, marking their return to the stage after a 15-year hiatus. This announcement coincides perfectly with the 30th anniversary of their groundbreaking debut album, Definitely Maybe.

The tour, set to kick off in Cardiff on July 4 and 5, 2025, will take Oasis across major cities in Britain and Ireland, with plans to extend the tour to other continents later in the year. The announcement was made on social media, accompanied by a nostalgic reel showcasing the band’s most memorable performances. The caption read, “This is it, this is happening,” igniting excitement among fans worldwide.

Tickets for the reunion tour go on sale on August 31, 2024, at 8 a.m. IST and 9 a.m. BST, with prices to be revealed two days prior. The band’s comeback has been eagerly anticipated, especially after years of public feuding between the Gallagher brothers, which led to their split in 2009. However, it seems that time has healed old wounds, as the brothers are now ready to share the stage once more.

Oasis, known for timeless anthems like “Wonderwall,” “Live Forever,” and “Champagne Supernova,” promises to deliver an unforgettable live experience. As Liam Gallagher hinted on Twitter, “See you down the front.”

Don’t miss your chance to witness the return of one of Britain’s greatest bands. Set your alarms, get ready to grab your tickets, and prepare to relive the glory days of Britpop with Oasis!