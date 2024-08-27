Greek Edition

Victoria Monét and Usher Release Steamy New Single “SOS (Sex On Sight)” From Jaguar II Deluxe Edition

The Sensual R&B Track Explores Desire and Urgency in Monét's Latest Collaboration with Usher

By Hit Channel
In
Pop

Victoria Monét has teamed up with Usher to drop their sultry new single “SOS (Sex On Sight),” the first track from the upcoming deluxe edition of her acclaimed album Jaguar II. The smooth R&B song delves deep into themes of desire, intimacy, and the intense anticipation before reuniting with a lover. Produced by Camper, “SOS” is a steamy blend of romantic and sensual energy, perfectly capturing the urgency and passion that often accompanies deep physical attraction.

In the song’s second chorus, Monét and Usher’s voices intertwine as they sing, “I am way too sexy to be alone / Wanna show you what type of time that I’m on / (What type of time I’m on) / Want you to come / Send me your ETA / And when you lay me down / Pin my legs to the clouds / And I hope you’re ready for the rain.” This lyric encapsulates the song’s raw and direct message, making it an instant R&B classic.

Monét has shared her thoughts on the song, stating, “SOS (Sex On Sight) is about desire. It’s about the urgency you feel when you need some love, physical touch, and quality attention! Sometimes that desire can feel as urgent as being rescued from a natural disaster, or in this case, rescued from your own sensual urges.” She further explained, “Just like a storm, SOS summons and forewarns a lover of the rainfall that is to come and welcomes the beautiful relief from that desire. It feels romantic, playful, sultry, and direct. Based in fantasy and the warmest tones of R&B. It feels timeless, and we hope you enjoy the escape!”

- Advertisement -

With its evocative lyrics and smooth production, “SOS (Sex On Sight)” is set to be a standout track on the deluxe edition of Jaguar II. Be sure to listen and immerse yourself in the captivating world Monét and Usher have created.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Wednesday, August 28, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved

MORE STORIES
Oasis Reunion Tour 2025: The Legendary Britpop Band's Triumphant Return

Oasis Reunion Tour 2025: The Legendary Britpop Band’s Triumphant Return

fotismc -
Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi Confirms the End of ‘THE SCOTTS’ Album with Travis...

Hit Channel -