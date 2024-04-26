noted. records: Amplifying the Pulse of Electronic Culture

Sony Music Entertainment (SME) Germany announced today the launch of ‘noted. records’, a global electronic music label with a commitment to cultivating electronic and techno culture and amplifying the voices of emerging artists.

Based out of Berlin, Germany, a hotspot of electronic music culture, noted. records aims to cater to electronic music artists globally, offering access to a wide network of artists, producers, writers and resources, with a goal to have a significant cultural impact.

A&R and strategy will be overseen by Sony Music’s Vice President of A&R for Europe & Africa, Jean-Sebastien Permal, with marketing and operations looked after by Senior Product Manager Jenny Walzer, who also oversees marketing at Sony Music’s dance music label NITRON in Berlin.

With the launch of noted. records comes the announcement of its first signing – Anfisa Letyago, one of the most exciting DJ-producers of the current scene, renowned for her exceptional talent both behind the decks and in the studio. She releases her highly awaited track “Feelin”via noted. records today, marking the release on her new home of noted./Sony Music.

Anfisa Letyago: “I’m thrilled to join Sony Music! It’s an honour to be their debut artist on the newly created ‘noted.’ I cannot wait for what’s to come.”

“Electronic music as a genre has never been as potent as it is today,” said Jean-Sebastien Permal, Vice President A&R Continental Europe & Africa, Sony Music Entertainment. “We recognized the need to provide a home for artists with a strong and unique musical and visual identity. We are thrilled to have Anfisa Letyago as our first signed artist and are incredibly ambitious about her project.”

Sony Music Germany has a strong legacy of developing the careers of successful electronic artists on a global scale, such as multi-platinum awarded electronic producer Purple Disco Machine, the platinum and gold-certified composer Avaion or French electro legend Jean-Michel Jarre.