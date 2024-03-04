Greek Edition

Not only Dua Lipa and Kylie Minogue: watch the performances from the Brit Awards 2024

Dua Lipa entered the 'Training Season' while Kylie performed a medley of her greatest hits, as did Raye. And also Tate McRae, Calvin Harris with Ellie Goulding, Rema, Becky Hill.

By Hit Channel
In
Pop
Dua Lipa the performances from the Brit Awards 2024

The Brit Awards 2024 has left us buzzing with excitement! Raye emerged victorious, stealing the show with her remarkable talent (check out the full list of winners here), but it was the electrifying performances that truly stole our hearts.

This year’s Brits raised the bar higher than ever before. The stage lit up with the incredible presence of Dua Lipa, who captivated us all with her rendition of “Training Season.” Kylie Minogue graced us with a mesmerizing medley of her iconic hits, including “Padam Padam,” “Can’t Get You Out of My Head,” “Love at First Sight,” and “All the Lovers.” Raye took us on a journey with her powerful trilogy: “Ice Cream Man,” “Prada,” and “Escapism.”

But the excitement didn’t stop there! Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding teamed up for an unforgettable performance, while Tate McRae, Jungle, Becky Hill, Chase & Status, and Rema each brought their unique flair to the stage, leaving us wanting more.

- Advertisement -

The Brit Awards 2024 was a night to remember, showcasing the best of British talent and leaving us eagerly anticipating what’s next in the world of music.

#BritAwards2024 #MusicMagic

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Monday, March 4, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved