RAYE Dominates the 2024 BRIT Awards – All the winners

The 2024 BRIT Awards dazzled the crowd at The O2 in London last night, as music’s brightest stars gathered for an unforgettable evening. Maya Jama, Clara Amfo, and Roman Kemp lit up the stage as the dynamic trio of hosts, setting the tone for a night of celebration and recognition.
Leading the pack with an astonishing seven nominations, RAYE made history by not only breaking records but shattering them. The talented artist walked away with an impressive six trophies, including the prestigious titles of Artist Of The Year, Album Of The Year for the critically acclaimed ‘My 21st Century Blues,’ and Song Of The Year with the mesmerizing ‘Escapism.’
The show kicked off with a sensational performance by none other than Dua Lipa, who captivated the audience with her latest single ‘Training Season.’ Throughout the night, the stage came alive with electrifying performances from a lineup that included Raye, Tate McRae, Jungle, Rema, Becky Hill and Chase & Status, and a mesmerizing collaboration from Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding.
As the evening reached its crescendo, the legendary Kylie Minogue graced the stage to accept the prestigious BRITs Global Icon Award, a fitting tribute to her illustrious career. Closing the show with her iconic flair, Kylie treated the audience to a breathtaking live performance, leaving an indelible mark on yet another historic BRIT Awards ceremony.
In a year where RAYE’s triumph made headlines, it’s worth noting the groundbreaking achievement, surpassing the previous record set by the likes of Adele, Harry Styles, and Blur. The 2024 BRIT Awards will undoubtedly be remembered as a night of unparalleled talent, unforgettable moments, and a testament to the enduring power of music.
The full list of winners for the BRIT Awards 2024 (highlighted in bold):
Album Of The Year
Blur – ‘The Ballad Of Darren’
J Hus – ‘Beautiful And Brutal Yard’
Little Simz – ‘No Thank You’
Raye – ‘My 21st Century Blues’ – WINNER
Young Fathers – ‘Heavy Heavy’
Song Of The Year
Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – ‘Miracle’
Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe – ‘Prada’
Central Cee – ‘Let Go’
Dave and Central Cee – ‘Sprinter’
Dua Lipa – ‘Dance The Night’
Ed Sheeran – ‘Eyes Closed’
J Hus and Drake – ‘Who Told You’
Kenya Grace – ‘Strangers’
Lewis Capaldi – ‘Wish You The Best’
PinkPantheress – ‘Boy’s A Liar’
Raye and 070 Shake – ‘Escapism’ – WINNER
Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – ‘Dancing Is Healing’
Stormzy and Debbie – ‘Firebabe’
Switch Disco and Ella Henderson – ‘React’
Venbee and Goddard – ‘Messy In Heaven’
Artist Of The Year
Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred Again..
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
Raye – WINNER
Group Of The Year
Blur
Chase & Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Jungle – WINNER
Young Fathers
Pop Act
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa – WINNER
Olivia Dean
Raye
Alternative/Rock Act
Blur
Bring Me The Horizon – WINNER
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes
Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act
Casisdead – WINNER
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz
R&B Act
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
Raye – WINNER
Sault
Dance Act
Barry Can’t Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris – WINNER
Fred Again..
Romy
Best New Artist
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
Raye – WINNER
Yussef Dayes
International Song Of The Year
Billie Eilish – ‘What Was I Made For?’
David Kushner – ‘Daylight’
Doja Cat – ‘Paint The Town Red’
Jazzy – ‘Giving Me’
Libianca – ‘People’
Meghan Trainor – ‘Made You Look’
Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’ – WINNER
Noah Kahan – ‘Stick Season’
Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz – ‘Miss You’
Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’
Peggy Gou – ‘(It Goes Like) Nanana’
Rema – ‘Calm Down’
SZA – ‘Kill Bill’
Tate McRae – ‘Greedy’
Tyla – ‘Water’
International Artist Of The Year
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA – WINNER
Taylor Swift
International Group Of The Year
Blink-182
Boygenius – WINNER
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore
Brits Rising Star
The Last Dinner Party – WINNER
Producer Of The Year
Chase & Status – WINNER
Songwriter Of The Year
Raye – WINNER