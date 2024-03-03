RAYE Dominates the 2024 BRIT Awards – All the winners

The 2024 BRIT Awards dazzled the crowd at The O2 in London last night, as music’s brightest stars gathered for an unforgettable evening. Maya Jama, Clara Amfo, and Roman Kemp lit up the stage as the dynamic trio of hosts, setting the tone for a night of celebration and recognition.

Leading the pack with an astonishing seven nominations, RAYE made history by not only breaking records but shattering them. The talented artist walked away with an impressive six trophies, including the prestigious titles of Artist Of The Year, Album Of The Year for the critically acclaimed ‘My 21st Century Blues,’ and Song Of The Year with the mesmerizing ‘Escapism.’

The show kicked off with a sensational performance by none other than Dua Lipa, who captivated the audience with her latest single ‘Training Season.’ Throughout the night, the stage came alive with electrifying performances from a lineup that included Raye, Tate McRae, Jungle, Rema, Becky Hill and Chase & Status, and a mesmerizing collaboration from Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding.

As the evening reached its crescendo, the legendary Kylie Minogue graced the stage to accept the prestigious BRITs Global Icon Award, a fitting tribute to her illustrious career. Closing the show with her iconic flair, Kylie treated the audience to a breathtaking live performance, leaving an indelible mark on yet another historic BRIT Awards ceremony.

In a year where RAYE’s triumph made headlines, it’s worth noting the groundbreaking achievement, surpassing the previous record set by the likes of Adele, Harry Styles, and Blur. The 2024 BRIT Awards will undoubtedly be remembered as a night of unparalleled talent, unforgettable moments, and a testament to the enduring power of music.

The full list of winners for the BRIT Awards 2024 (highlighted in bold):

Album Of The Year

Blur – ‘The Ballad Of Darren’

J Hus – ‘Beautiful And Brutal Yard’

Little Simz – ‘No Thank You’

Raye – ‘My 21st Century Blues’ – WINNER

Young Fathers – ‘Heavy Heavy’

Song Of The Year

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – ‘Miracle’

Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe – ‘Prada’

Central Cee – ‘Let Go’

Dave and Central Cee – ‘Sprinter’

Dua Lipa – ‘Dance The Night’

Ed Sheeran – ‘Eyes Closed’

J Hus and Drake – ‘Who Told You’

Kenya Grace – ‘Strangers’

Lewis Capaldi – ‘Wish You The Best’

PinkPantheress – ‘Boy’s A Liar’

Raye and 070 Shake – ‘Escapism’ – WINNER

Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – ‘Dancing Is Healing’

Stormzy and Debbie – ‘Firebabe’

Switch Disco and Ella Henderson – ‘React’

Venbee and Goddard – ‘Messy In Heaven’

Artist Of The Year

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred Again..

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

Raye – WINNER Group Of The Year

Blur

Chase & Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Jungle – WINNER

Young Fathers

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa – WINNER

Olivia Dean

Raye Alternative/Rock Act

Blur

Bring Me The Horizon – WINNER

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Casisdead – WINNER

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz R&B Act

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

Raye – WINNER

Sault Dance Act

Barry Can’t Swim

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris – WINNER

Fred Again..

Romy Best New Artist

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Raye – WINNER

Yussef Dayes International Song Of The Year

Billie Eilish – ‘What Was I Made For?’

David Kushner – ‘Daylight’

Doja Cat – ‘Paint The Town Red’

Jazzy – ‘Giving Me’

Libianca – ‘People’

Meghan Trainor – ‘Made You Look’

Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’ – WINNER

Noah Kahan – ‘Stick Season’

Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz – ‘Miss You’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’

Peggy Gou – ‘(It Goes Like) Nanana’

Rema – ‘Calm Down’

SZA – ‘Kill Bill’

Tate McRae – ‘Greedy’

Tyla – ‘Water’ International Artist Of The Year

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA – WINNER

Taylor Swift International Group Of The Year

Blink-182

Boygenius – WINNER

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore Brits Rising Star

The Last Dinner Party – WINNER Producer Of The Year

Chase & Status – WINNER Songwriter Of The Year

Raye – WINNER