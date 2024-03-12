North West, the daughter of Kanye West, has announced her first solo album.

After surprising dad’s fans with a verse on his latest album Vultures 1, North West is ready to take the stage alone. The daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, during Ye’s last listening party, took center stage next to dad to announce her first solo album.

“I’m working on an album. It will be called Elementary School Dropout,” the girl announced amidst the roar of the audience who immediately appreciated the reference to Ye’s famous debut album, College Dropout.

After becoming one of the youngest ever to reach the American top 10 with her verse in “Talking,” will new records be set to break?

