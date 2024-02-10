Kanye West has finally released ‘Vultures’ with Ty Dolla $ign

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have finally released their joint album. After a long wait, “Vultures 1” is available for listening on platforms such as Tidal, Apple Music, or Amazon Music, but not on Spotify.

“Vultures” was supposed to be released just before Christmas, but its release was postponed to January. However, it was once again delayed and changed: from one album, it would become a three-volume project. The first one is out now; the following ones are scheduled for March and April.

The album has not had an easy time, being indelibly marked by Kanye West’s antisemitic statements. In December, the musician shared a message in Hebrew apologizing to the Jewish people.

Although the cover of “Vultures” no longer has the previously announced design inspired by Burzum, a black metal project led by Varg Vikernes, a murderer and known far-right supporter, the musician ended a listening party this Friday in Chicago (USA) with the phrase: “I’m still crazy, bipolar, antisemitic. And I’m still the king.”

Vultures is the debut studio album by American hip hop superduo ¥$, composed of rapper Kanye West and singer Ty Dolla Sign. The album features uncredited guest appearances from Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, Freddie Gibbs, Nipsey Hussle, YG, Lil Durk, Bump J, Rich the Kid, Chris Brown, India Love and West’s daughter, North West. Production was handled by West and Ty Dolla Sign, among others.

Volume one serves as a follow-up to both artists’ respective 2021 albums, Donda and Cheers to the Best Memories, and also marks their first independent studio album.

Listen “Vultures 1”:

Tracklist:

Stars Keys To My Life (Ft. India Love) Paid Talking (Ft. North West) Back To Me (Ft. Freddie Gibbs & Quavo) Hoodrat Do It (Ft. Yg) Paperwork (Ft. Quavo) Burn F*k Sumn (Ft. Playboi Carti & Travis Scott) Vultures (Lil Durk & Bump J) Carnival (Ft. Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti) Good (Dont Die) Problematic King

There is still room for new controversy: in one of the tracks, during the listening party in Chicago, Kanye used a sample of “War Pigs” by Black Sabbath without permission, causing the fury of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.

“Kanye West asked for permission to sample a portion of a live performance of Iron Man at the 1983 US Festival without the vocal part. Permission was denied because he is an anti-Semite and has caused unspeakable pain to many. He went ahead and used the sample at the listening party for the album the other night. I want nothing to do with this man!”

. @KANYEWEST ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF “IRON MAN” FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY. HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM… — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) February 9, 2024

His wife, Sharon Osbourne, added in a statement that “we are considering taking legal action. Ozzy has not spoken to Kanye, but our team has spoken with his“.

The piece in question is “Carnival,” and in the final version, it has been changed from what was heard in Chicago, which is this (the excerpt is at about 1:45):

Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign “CARNIVAL” feat Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti https://t.co/WMne6HkfeI — rap out of context (@rapoutcontext) February 9, 2024

The rapper responded in his Instagram stories saying that “obviously” those things were not written by Ozzy, but by one of his assistants. To reinforce the point, he quoted DJ Roca, who was sampled on the record and, unlike Ozzy, is happy and moved.