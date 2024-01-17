No Doubt Reunites for Coachella: Potential Tour and New Music on the Horizon?

Gwen Stefani’s No Doubt is reuniting to perform at Coachella, the mega festival set to take place over two weekends in April in California.

In a video posted on Instagram, Stefani shares collages she created for the graphics of The Beacon Street Collection. “This thing brings back so many memories,” she says, “I’ll send a message to Tony.” This leads to a video call where Stefani, bassist Tony Kanal, guitarist Tom Dumont, and drummer Adrian Young decide to reconnect. “Let’s do a show!”

Shortly after, Coachella released the lineup for its double weekend in April (12-14 and 19-21) with headliners Lana Del Rey, Tyler The Creator (the same day as Blur’s return to the United States), and Doja Cat. At the bottom, detached from the schedule, are No Doubt.

Will a broader tour and perhaps new music follow? Their last studio album is Push and Shove from 2012. The band’s latest official performances date back to 2015 when hopes for new music in the short term also faded. “I don’t know what will happen with No Doubt,” Stefani told Rolling Stone in 2016. “Something magical happens when Tony and I are creatively in sync, but when it comes to the kind of music we want to make, we’ve drifted apart.”