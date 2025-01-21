Nintendo Switch 2: Huge Xbox Games Coming ?

The Nintendo Switch 2 is gearing up to be one of Nintendo’s most exciting releases yet, with powerful new specs, backwards compatibility, and even Xbox games reportedly coming to the platform.

Unveiled last week in a two-minute teaser, the Switch 2 promises a significant leap in hardware. The console features 12GB of RAM (up from 4GB on the original Switch) and 256GB of internal storage, ensuring faster speeds and more impressive graphics for a next-gen gaming experience.

While no official launch games have been announced, the teaser trailer showed what looks like a new Mario Kart game, and a Switch 2 Direct presentation is scheduled for April 2 to reveal more details.

Huge Xbox Titles on Switch 2?

According to insider leaks, Microsoft is reportedly bringing six major titles to the Switch 2, including:

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Starfield

Fallout 4

Diablo 4

An unknown Call of Duty title

These exciting collaborations would mark a historic partnership between Microsoft and Nintendo, bringing Xbox-exclusive experiences to the Nintendo ecosystem for the first time.

Switch 2 Highlights:

Backwards Compatibility: Play your current Switch library on the upgraded console.

Play your current Switch library on the upgraded console. Upgraded Specs: 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for smoother gameplay and better graphics.

12GB RAM and 256GB storage for smoother gameplay and better graphics. Nintendo Direct on April 2: Official details on games and features coming soon.

Official details on games and features coming soon. Xbox Titles Rumored: Starfield, Halo, Diablo 4, and more may join the lineup.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is shaping up to be a game-changer, blending Nintendo’s creativity with powerful hardware and iconic Xbox titles. Mark your calendars for the April 2 Nintendo Direct, where more details about this groundbreaking console will be unveiled!