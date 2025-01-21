back to top
Greek Edition

Nintendo Switch 2: Huge Xbox Games Coming ?

Switch 2 Could Feature Xbox Titles Like Halo, Starfield, and More Big Releases

By Hit Channel
In
Gaming Beats
Nintendo Switch 2 Console with Halo and Starfield Rumors

The Nintendo Switch 2 is gearing up to be one of Nintendo’s most exciting releases yet, with powerful new specs, backwards compatibility, and even Xbox games reportedly coming to the platform.

Unveiled last week in a two-minute teaser, the Switch 2 promises a significant leap in hardware. The console features 12GB of RAM (up from 4GB on the original Switch) and 256GB of internal storage, ensuring faster speeds and more impressive graphics for a next-gen gaming experience.

While no official launch games have been announced, the teaser trailer showed what looks like a new Mario Kart game, and a Switch 2 Direct presentation is scheduled for April 2 to reveal more details.

- Advertisement -

Huge Xbox Titles on Switch 2?

According to insider leaks, Microsoft is reportedly bringing six major titles to the Switch 2, including:

  • Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
  • Halo: The Master Chief Collection
  • Starfield
  • Fallout 4
  • Diablo 4
  • An unknown Call of Duty title

These exciting collaborations would mark a historic partnership between Microsoft and Nintendo, bringing Xbox-exclusive experiences to the Nintendo ecosystem for the first time.

Switch 2 Highlights:

  • Backwards Compatibility: Play your current Switch library on the upgraded console.
  • Upgraded Specs: 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for smoother gameplay and better graphics.
  • Nintendo Direct on April 2: Official details on games and features coming soon.
  • Xbox Titles Rumored: Starfield, Halo, Diablo 4, and more may join the lineup.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is shaping up to be a game-changer, blending Nintendo’s creativity with powerful hardware and iconic Xbox titles. Mark your calendars for the April 2 Nintendo Direct, where more details about this groundbreaking console will be unveiled!

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Tuesday, January 21, 2025

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved