GTA 6 Official Trailer 2 Drops: Vice City Returns with Explosive Storyline

In a surprise move, Rockstar Games has officially released the long-awaited second trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI, reigniting global fan hype. Without warning, the new video went live, offering a cinematic glimpse into what’s shaping up to be the most ambitious GTA game yet. The trailer clocks in at 2 minutes and 46 seconds, packed with high-octane visuals and a gritty tone that sets the stage for a return to Vice City—backed by the infectious energy of The Pointer Sisters’ hit song Hot Together.

Rockstar has also confirmed the game’s launch date: May 26, 2026. After years of speculation, fans now have a solid date to mark on their calendars.

The story centers around two protagonists—Lucia and Jason—caught in a web of crime, betrayal, and survival. Set in the sun-soaked but dangerous state of Leonida, the pair are forced to trust each other after a heist goes terribly wrong. Their bond is tested as they navigate a conspiracy that spans the entire state, turning every street into a battleground.

The visuals in the trailer show a modernized Vice City, combining nostalgia with next-gen realism. From neon-lit nightlife to chaotic shootouts, Rockstar makes it clear they’ve been meticulously crafting this experience for years.

This new glimpse confirms that GTA VI it’s a full-blown reinvention of the open-world crime epic.