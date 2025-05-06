Pulp’s Spike Island Vinyl Drops with Exclusive B-Side: Here’s What You Need to Know

2025 marks a powerful resurrection in Britpop history: Pulp are not only back, but firing on all cylinders. Following a feverish reaction to their comeback single Spike Island, the band now confirms its first vinyl release in over a decade—set to land May 23 via Rough Trade.

This 7” isn’t just a nostalgic press for collectors. On the B-side lies Open Strings, a brand-new track that didn’t make the final cut of More, Pulp’s upcoming eighth studio album dropping June 6. Described as a “gently building, melodic meditation,” Open Strings is available only on vinyl and on the Japanese edition of the LP—making this physical release a true treasure for fans.

The band’s last vinyl single was 2013’s After You, produced by James Murphy. Now, teaming up with producer James Ford (Arctic Monkeys, Depeche Mode), Pulp returns more urgent, romantic, and self-aware than ever. Spike Island already proved its potency with a widescreen, festival-ready sound that echoes both past and future.

Rumors had swirled since their 2023 reunion, where they teased new songs like Farmer’s Market and My Sex. But with More now confirmed, and Open Strings unveiling a different shade of their sonic evolution, it’s clear this isn’t just a reunion—it’s a rebirth.

This limited-edition vinyl is more than a collector’s item. It’s a statement: Pulp are writing their next chapter with analog soul and digital energy.