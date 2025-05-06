Paul McCartney’s ‘High in the Clouds’ Assembles Star-Studded Voice Cast Featuring Celine Dion, Ringo Starr, Idris Elba & More

Paul McCartney’s long-awaited 3D animated film High in the Clouds is finally coming to life — and it’s arriving with a cast as legendary as its creator. Based on McCartney’s 2005 children’s book, the film follows Wirral, a rebellious teenage squirrel who sets out on a musical quest after defying a tyrannical owl who has banned all music from his dystopian forest town.

Leading the voice cast is global superstar Celine Dion, joined by Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham and Yesterday’s Himesh Patel. The ensemble is stacked with icons, including Idris Elba, Lionel Richie, Ringo Starr, Jimmy Fallon, Clémence Poésy, Pom Klementieff, and French star Alain Chabat — making it one of the most musically and culturally diverse animated casts in years.

The film is helmed by acclaimed director Toby Genkel (The Amazing Maurice) with a screenplay by Jon Crocker (Paddington 2). Most excitingly for Beatles fans and music lovers alike, High in the Clouds will feature brand-new original songs by McCartney himself, with a cinematic score by Oscar winner Michael Giacchino (Up, Inside Out).

- Advertisement -

Produced by Gaumont Animation alongside MPL Communications, Universal Music Group will release the film’s soundtrack — expected to resonate across generations.

Pre-sold across major territories, including the UK, Germany, and Latin America, High in the Clouds is poised to become an international family favorite. More than just a children’s story, it’s a love letter to the power of music, freedom of expression, and the magic of collaboration between musical giants.

Get ready for a visually stunning, emotionally resonant musical journey — straight from the imagination of a Beatle.